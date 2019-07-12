Brothers Attack Their Mother's Murderer In An Ohio Courtroom

Grief boiled over into violence for two Youngstown, Ohio men whose mother was stalked and murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

62-year-old Dale Williams was convicted of murdering 46-year-old Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart. He was in the middle of being sentenced in a Mahoning County courtroom Thursday (July 11) when her sons lunged for him.

Video shows both men punching the convicted murder. Security quickly lunged in to break up the fight with one of the men ending up being tased.

“You killed my mother, man,” one of the men said while being handcuffed. Both men were arrested for contempt of court and taken from the courtroom.