Hero Cop Saves Choking Newborn During Traffic Stop

When Deputy William Kimbro pulled over a car for speeding, he was faced with life-changing circumstances -- a 12-day-old infant choking.

On June 11, intense body cam footage captured the moments the South Carolina cop helped save the life of Riley, a newborn who stopped breathing after drinking from a bottle. The mother explained she fed Riley before putting her down for a nap when she began choking on the milk.

The car was initially pulled over for speeding in Summerville, as the passengers were rushing the baby to emergency care. The video shows the child’s mother handing Riley to Kimbro, who quickly performed first aid after checking for a pulse and massaging her heart area.

“Come on baby, cry for me, cry for me,' Kimbro is heard saying. “Come on, open those eyes, sweetheart.”

Kimbro is videotaped expressing concern for the infant’s circulation, saying, “Her lips are a little blue.”

The Daily Mail reports the baby began crying faintly, while Kimbro promises, “As long as she's crying like that, she's breathing.”

The police officer stayed with the family, performing CPR until ambulance arrived on the scene, approximately five minutes later.

Carli Drayton, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department, told The Daily Mail that Riley was taken to the hospital and has since been released, but not before fellow officers visited her.

Kimbro was awarded the “Life-Saving Medal” from Sheriff Duane Lewis for his heroic call to action.

“Deputy Kimbro took the baby’s limp and cyanotic body and performed lifesaving first aid. As a result, he was able to get the baby to breathe again until EMS could arrive,” praised the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in a statement. “Because of Deputy Kimbro’s steadfast, professional and heroic response, the 12-day old baby was able to live.”



According to reports, baby Riley has recovered and is doing well.