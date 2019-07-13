Detroit Man Charged With Killing Gay Man He Targeted On Grindr

A man from Detroit has been charged over an attempted robbery and shooting that has left one man dead and another critically injured.

26-year-old Demetris Nelson was arraigned Friday (July 12) on first degree murder, felony murder, assault and using a firearm during a felony charges.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 31-year-old Brian Anderson was fatally shot Saturday (July 6) and 26-year-old Malcolm Drake was critically wounded. They were allegedly targeted because of their sexual orientation and sought through the dating app Grindr.

The Fair Michigan Justice Project deployed a special prosecutor for the cause. The project helps law enforcement officers and prosecutors solve hate crimes against LGBTQ people.