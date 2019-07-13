Detroit Man Charged With Killing Gay Man He Targeted On Grindr

This picture taken on March 27, 2019 shows the Grindr app on a phone in Los Angeles. - A Chinese firm has been ordered by American national security officials to sell popular gay dating app Grindr, The Wall Street Journal reported on March 27. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Demetris Nelson also critically wounded another.

Written by Paul Meara

A man from Detroit has been charged over an attempted robbery and shooting that has left one man dead and another critically injured.

26-year-old Demetris Nelson was arraigned Friday (July 12) on first degree murder, felony murder, assault and using a firearm during a felony charges.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 31-year-old Brian Anderson was fatally shot Saturday (July 6) and 26-year-old Malcolm Drake was critically wounded. They were allegedly targeted because of their sexual orientation and sought through the dating app Grindr.

The Fair Michigan Justice Project deployed a special prosecutor for the cause. The project helps law enforcement officers and prosecutors solve hate crimes against LGBTQ people.

“We are saddened and outraged by this despicable crime," Alanna Maguire, president of Fair Michigan, said in a statement, according to the Detroit News. "This case is just the most recent example of how members of Detroit’s LGBTQ community are too often targets of violence."

“The allegations are that social media contacts were used to target, contact, rob, fatally shoot one gay man, and seriously wound another gay man,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “To some this will be just another hateful and violent act in America. They will read about this case and continue to go about their day. To me, that is quite tragic.”  

Nelson is expected in court on July 26 for a probable cause hearing and is being held without bail. There will also be a preliminary examination into the case on August 2.

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

