Detroit Man Charged With Killing Gay Man He Targeted On Grindr

A man from Detroit has been charged over an attempted robbery and shooting that has left one man dead and another critically injured.
26-year-old Demetris Nelson was arraigned Friday (July 12) on first degree murder, felony murder, assault and using a firearm during a felony charges.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 31-year-old Brian Anderson was fatally shot Saturday (July 6) and 26-year-old Malcolm Drake was critically wounded. They were allegedly targeted because of their sexual orientation and sought through the dating app Grindr.
The Fair Michigan Justice Project deployed a special prosecutor for the cause. The project helps law enforcement officers and prosecutors solve hate crimes against LGBTQ people.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said it has authorized several charges, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to rob while armed and felony firearm possession, against Demetris Nelson, 26.https://t.co/FutHjzBJau— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) July 12, 2019
“We are saddened and outraged by this despicable crime," Alanna Maguire, president of Fair Michigan, said in a statement, according to the Detroit News. "This case is just the most recent example of how members of Detroit’s LGBTQ community are too often targets of violence."
“The allegations are that social media contacts were used to target, contact, rob, fatally shoot one gay man, and seriously wound another gay man,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “To some this will be just another hateful and violent act in America. They will read about this case and continue to go about their day. To me, that is quite tragic.”
Nelson is expected in court on July 26 for a probable cause hearing and is being held without bail. There will also be a preliminary examination into the case on August 2.
Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
