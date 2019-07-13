Tennessee Governor Signed A Proclamation To Honor A Leader Of The KKK

Lawmakers and local leaders have voiced their outrage after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a proclamation on Wednesday declaring July 13 "Nathan Bedford Forrest Day."

Forrest, who died in 1877, was a Confederate Army general, slave trader and an early member of the Ku Klux Klan. According to CNN, the proclamation reads, "Nathan Bedford Forrest is a recognized military figure in American history and a native Tennessean."

It’s not a surprise the proclamation received backlash on social media, including tweets from Republican and Democratic lawmakers condemning the celebration of Bedford and the Tennessee law that requires governors to proclaim six dates as "days of special observance."

"This is WRONG," Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted. "Nathan Bedford Forrest was a Confederate general & a delegate to the 1868 Democratic Convention. He was also a slave trader & the 1st Grand Wizard of the KKK."