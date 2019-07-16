Report: African-American Museum Founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph Murdered Over Back Rent

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A convicted sex offender has been charged with activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s murder.
According to WBRZ, Baton Rouge police arrested 38-year-old Ronn Bell and charged him with first degree murder after originally being booked as a fugitive Monday night after he failed to pay a fee related to his sex offender registration.
Police say Bell was renting space in a property Roberts-Joseph owned and believe he killed her because he owed more than $1,200 in back rent. It isn’t clear if Roberts-Joseph knew of Bell’s criminal background prior to her death.
Ronn Bell has been arrested and charged with the murder of #BatonRouge activist #SadieRobertsJoseph. Police say he was her tenant and owed her rent money. Authorities do not believe she was targeted because of her activism. pic.twitter.com/EydeXzohEg— Alex Perez (@perezreports) July 16, 2019
A report from 2007 via The Advocate revealed Bell pleaded guilty to sexual battery involving a 9-year-old girl. Rather than face a potential life sentence for aggravated rape, Bell reportedly agreed to a plea deal that put him in prison for seven years.
Sadie Roberts-Joseph, the founder of the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History, was found dead in the trunk of her car on Friday afternoon (July 12). An autopsy revealed that strangulation was the cause of her death.
A vigil is planned for tonight at the museum Roberts-Joseph founded in 2001.
Photo: CBS News
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS