Report: African-American Museum Founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph Murdered Over Back Rent

A convicted sex offender has been charged with activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s murder.

According to WBRZ, Baton Rouge police arrested 38-year-old Ronn Bell and charged him with first degree murder after originally being booked as a fugitive Monday night after he failed to pay a fee related to his sex offender registration.

Police say Bell was renting space in a property Roberts-Joseph owned and believe he killed her because he owed more than $1,200 in back rent. It isn’t clear if Roberts-Joseph knew of Bell’s criminal background prior to her death.