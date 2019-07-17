Mexican Drug Kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Sentenced To Life In Prison And Ordered To Forfeit His $12.6 Billion Fortune

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in prison by a Brooklyn federal judge on July 17.

The Associated Press reports the 62-year-old career criminal was sentenced five months after his high-profile drug trafficking case began. El Chapo was put on trial in the U.S. after escaping from Mexican prisons twice.

Before his sentencing, Guzman argued he was denied a fair trial and accused U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan of ignoring claims of juror misconduct.

"My case was stained and you denied me a fair trial when the whole world was watching," Guzman said in court through an interpreter. "When I was extradited to the United States, I expected to have a fair trial, but what happened was exactly the opposite."

Evidence presented in court showed that under Guzman's orders, the Sinaloa cartel smuggled cocaine and other drugs into the United States for over 25 years.

Guzman’s defense team argued he was framed by other traffickers to get reduced sentences in their own cases.

As part of his sentencing, Guzman was ordered to forfeit his $12 billion fortune to the U.S. government, federal prosecutors said.

According to the New York Times, Guzman’s fortune of $12,666,191,704 was amassed from smuggling $11 billion worth of cocaine, $11 million worth of heroin, and $846 million worth of marijuana.

During Guzman’s trial, witnesses testified that the drug lord owned personal planes, had a private zoo with a tiny train inside it, and had lavish accessories.

Since being extradited to the U.S., Guzman has been held in solitary confinement in an ultra-secure unit at a Manhattan jail.

Experts say he will likely wind up at a federal "Supermax" prison in Florence, Colorado, known as the "Alcatraz of the Rockies." Although most inmates at this prison are given a television in their cell, they have very little human interaction and never see the outside world.