Georgia Mother Charged With Murder After Dropping Her 3-Month-Old Baby During A Fight

A Georgia mother was arrested on murder charges after she dropped her 3-month-old baby during a fight with another woman.

Last week, Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, told police her child suffered a head injury after falling from the arms of family friend, 26-year-old Carneata Clark.

However, surveillance video from the July 19 incident revealed Harrison and another woman were engaged in a fight at Thomas Beauty Supply.

"We investigated the incident and determined the baby did not receive his injuries how it was reported. It was reported to us that the baby had fallen from the caregivers arms and received the injuries," Lt. Freddie Williams, with the Moultrie Police Department, told WTXL. "Then we got information that there was a fight."

In the video, Harrison is cradling her son in one arm as she approaches the other woman in the store’s parking lot. During the altercation, the other woman swings a shopping bag at Harrison’s face.

Harrison loses her balance as she fights back, dropping her baby on the ground.

As the two continued to fight, others ran over to help. One person eventually picked up the baby boy, who was left on the ground during the scuffle.

The next day, the baby was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead. The child’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Harrison faces felony murder, first-degree child cruelty, second-degree child cruelty, simple battery and affray (fighting) charges after the incident.

Meanwhile, Clark was charged with providing false statements and writings and obstruction of an officer for her involvement in the case.

The unnamed woman who was in the fight with Harrison currently faces no charges.

A spokesman for the Moultrie Police Department condemned both women involved in the fight.

“It's very disturbing that two adults would fight in a public place while holding a three-month-old child in their arms,” Williams told WTXL.