Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died Of Natural Causes

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday (July 20) by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the neck, which resulted in blood being splattered all over his bed, bathroom walls and shower curtain.

Gwinnett County Coroner Shannon Byers subsequently ruled his death to be from natural causes, claiming Neal’s arteries had burst and thus giving way to the bloody scene. Smalls questioned the ruling from the start.

“There’s no way,” Smalls told WSB-TV. “It was too much blood.”

Small’s suspicions were later confirmed when a funeral home employee, who was also a coroner in a neighboring county, discovered multiple stab wounds on Neal’s neck.

According to the Daily Mail, Byers later resigned over the inaccurate ruling and Eddie Reeves, Gwinnett County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator, personally issued an apology to Neal’s family.