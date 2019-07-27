Woman Threatens To Blow Up Swedish Embassy Over A$AP Rocky’s Arrest

Tensions have been running high since the June 30 fight in downtown Stockholm that left New York rapper A$AP Rocky in a Swedish prison.

Before the 30-year-old was officially charged with assault on Thursday (July 25), an enraged fan decided to make her frustrations publicly known.

NBC Washington reports, on July 23, an enraged woman showed up at the Embassy of Sweden complex in Washington, D.C. threatening to "blow this motherf*cker up."

In an affidavit obtained by the News4 I-Team shows, the woman, identified as Rebecca Kanter, not only threatened to blow up the Embassy but also screamed obscenities at staff and kicked over furniture before she was arrested by the Secret Service.

Later, she allegedly caused a disturbance at the House of Sweden on K Street in D.C.

According to the affidavit, during the first incident, the Secret Service issued a "Be on the Lookout" for Kanter after she allegedly threw liquid from a glass Coke bottle at the doorway and threatened to blow up the building. She left before authorities could intervene.

Related: Man Accused Of Assaulting A$AP Rocky Won't Be Charged By Swedish Authorities

The following afternoon, Kanter reportedly bypassed security and returned to the building "cursing and screaming" at staff and a student tour group. She also began "making statements" about A$AP Rocky before allegedly kicking over a teepee that was on display, as well as a coffee table in the lobby.

When she was ordered to leave, Kanter reportedly sat on the floor saying, "Call the police, I'm not leaving.”

Secret Service officers responded and arrested her.

"Why isn't it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the Wold Bank, that I vandalized the IMF ... why aren't I getting press for A$AP" read one of Kanter’s several posts on social media, according to the affidavit.

Kanter is facing charges of willfully injuring, damaging property of a foreign government, and refusing to depart a foreign embassy.

Currently, she’s out on bond but was ordered by a judge to stay away from the embassy.