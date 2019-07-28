The ‘Baltimore Sun’ Editorial Board Calls Donald Trump A Rat In Scathing Open Letter

The Baltimore Sun did not take too kindly to Donald Trump ’s comments over the weekend calling Maryland’s 7th congressional district: "a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and "the worst run and most dangerous [district] anywhere in the United States.”

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place

According to Areavibes.com, 62.99% of Baltimore’s population is Black or African American.

While launching a Twitter attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings, a 68-year-old son of a former South Carolina sharecropper who has represented the district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1996, Trump hurled a series of insults towards Cummings’ district, calling Baltimore a “very dangerous & filthy place.”

In defense of their city, the Sun’s Editorial Board responded to The President of The United States on Sunday morning (July 28) with a lengthy open letter.

"It’s not hard to see what’s going on here," the post read. "The congressman has been a thorn in this president’s side, and Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics, as it both warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him and causes so many of the thoughtful people who don’t to scream."

The editorial continued, "He was returning to an old standby of attacking an African American lawmaker from a majority-black district on the most emotional and bigoted of arguments. It was only surprising that there wasn’t room for a few classic phrases like “you people” or “welfare queens” or “crime-ridden ghettos” or a suggestion that the congressman “go back” to where he came from."

After calling Trump “the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office,” the editorial concluded with the ultimate clap back: “Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one.”

Trump has yet to respond.

Scroll to see what the people of Baltimore had to say about Trump's comments: