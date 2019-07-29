Barack Obama Shares Op-Ed By Former Black Staffers Criticizing Trump

Written by Angela Wilson

Although he’s been quiet when addressing the current political climate, former president Barack Obama is now seemingly speaking out, endorsing a powerful open letter criticizing Donald Trump. The op-ed, penned by 148 African-Americans who once served in his administration, was published by the Washington Post and shared by Obama on Saturday. With the caption: “I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration. But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better,” Obama added the link to the article.

I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration. But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better. https://t.co/0cfDltjueP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 27, 2019

The op-ed called out Trump after he riled up a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally, prompting the audience to chant, “send her back,” when referring to Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. Trump also tweeted how four minority lawmakers should ‘‘go back’’ to the places they were from. Even former first lady Michelle Obama, who also does not comment on the current administration, tweeted thoughts of her own.

What truly makes our country great is its diversity. I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years. Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 19, 2019

Although the 44th president, dubbed “no drama Obama,” has publicly spoken out, some have criticized his silence as the Trump administration wreaks havoc, destroying his White House legacy and policies. Former presidents usually abstain from denouncing their successors in public, even if they represent opposing parties with vastly different views. Obama emerged during the concluding weeks of the 2018 midterm elections, vouching for Democrats, warning that ‘‘the character of our country is on the ballot.’’ Sharing the letter is Obama’s closest statement of publicly weighing in on Trump’s racist tweets, as ex-Obama administration officials promised to challenge all ‘‘racism, sexism, homophobia and xenophobia” encouraged “by the president and any elected official complicit in the poisoning of our democracy.’’