TSA Officers Placed On Leave After Stuffed Gorillas Found Hanging From Nooses

Two Transportation Security Administration officers have been placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at a workstation at Miami International Airport.

Three other officers found two stuffed gorillas tied together and hanging by a noose on July 21 and CNN obtained a picture. An employee rold the news network that the display was hanging from a "pole right in the center of the TSA workstation located underneath the airport where passengers' checked luggage is screened before being placed on aircraft."

After the discovery, the three TSA officers notified their manager, however, that manager "tried to downplay the noose and gorilla display, saying it wasn't racist, it was just a joke."

CNN reports that an internal investigation has been launched resulting in the two officers being placed on leave.