Ethiopia Breaks World Record For Most Trees Planted In A Day

In an effort to combat climate change and rapid deforestation, Ethiopia is making significant strides by planting 350 million trees in only one day.

On July 29, volunteers from across the country, alongside representatives from the United Nations, the African Union, and foreign embassies in Ethiopia, banded together with the goal of sowing 200 million seeds before the day's end. The Guardian reports public offices and some schools were closed to allow civil servants and children to participate.

The planters far exceeded their goal.

Officials in charge of counting the seedlings confirmed that the volunteers planted 350 million trees in 12 hours, shattering the two previous records in half the time.

In 2013, the Sindh Forest Department set a Guinness World Record when 300 people planted 847,275 trees in a day. Three years later, India crushed that record, planting 49.3 million trees in the same amount of time.

Ethiopia's Minister of Innovation and Technology Getahun Mekuria tweeted the good news.