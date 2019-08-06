Father Of Black Woman Who Survived Walmart Shooting Tells Trump Not To Come To El Paso

On Wednesday (August 7), Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to El Paso, however his lackluster attempts at condemning the core roots of the cause of the mass shooting have many in the Texas city demanding he not visit.

One of those people is Pastor Michael Grady, whose daughter Michelle Grady was shot three times at the Walmart during the mass shooting. Though she’s expected to make a full recovery, Pastor Grady believes the president’s presence will not help his community heal.

“I really believe that he should not come. What’s he going to say?” Grady told Clay Cane of SiriusXM’s Urban View’s The Clay Cane Show. “I watched the newscast the other day. He read off of a teleprompter. He had no passion about what he was saying. Someone else wrote the speech. So what is he going to do? Come shake some hands, do some photo opportunities and go right back to Washington, D.C. with the same kind of rhetoric, the same kind of venomous hatred that comes out of his mouth? I would hope that he would not come to this city because part of the reason that this city is in the situation it is, is that because words matter. He has spoken devastating words about the border situation, placing people in cages and building a wall.”

“I don’t believe he should come. I believe he should not come to this city,” he continued. “I believe he should not come to Dayton, Ohio. I think he needs to stay where he is because nothing is going to change. He does not have a heart, he’s not a feeler… He has an agenda of simply getting reelected. There’s so much devastation that has happened with this administration. What could he possibly say? He’s created fear in the White House. People are afraid to speak out, might lose their job or lose their position. I just believe that it would not be to his benefit. He will be shunned if he comes to this city. Who’s going to talk to him?”

After being shot, Michelle Grady managed to dial her cellphone to call her mother, Jeneverlyn, who then jumped in her car and kept her daughter on the line until she reached the store. Jeneverlyn then called her husband Michael as they all met at the store.

On Monday, a breathing tube was removed from Michelle Grady as her health improved. We wish her all the best on her road to recovery.