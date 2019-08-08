El Paso Shooting Victims Refused To Meet With Donald Trump

Of the eight patients still under care at the University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas none of them consented to a visit from Donald Trump on Wednesday (August 7).

The Washington Post reports that two of the injured victims did return with family members to greet the president. Ryan Mielke, spokesperson for the University Medical Center, says the patients were under no obligation to meet with Trump.

“This is a very sensitive time in their lives,” Mielke said. “Some of them said they didn’t want to meet with the president. Some of them didn’t want any visitors.”

Mielke did acknowledge that prior to Trump’s visit, many of the hospitalized patients did accept visits from local elected officials and Democratic lawmakers.

Local news station KDBC reports that two victims’ families did not want to see Trump, including the relatives of murdered Jorge Calvillo Garcia and his brother, who was hospitalized at UMC.

“I wish he [Trump] wouldn’t have needed to come. I think he just came to do a circus,” Saul Chavez, a relative of Garcia, told KDBC. “He was the one who brewed up all of this hatred against Mexicans. I guess he forgot what he said.”

Relatives of a father and daughter who were also injured in the allged white supremacist terrorist attack claimed they didn’t want him there either.

“The whole family said if he wants to go into the room, no. We don’t want him in the patient’s room. And we respect all of our families opinion,” Leticia Mariscal, a relative of the dad and daughter, said. “Because of the way he talked against Mexicans, against Hispanics so we don’t want to a person that are against our Mexicans.”

The suspected gunman in the El Paso shooting allegedly wrote a hate-filled manifesto with language that mirrored much of the language Donald Trump has previously used publicly, specifically about hispanics.