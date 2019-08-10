Michigan Cop Suspended For Hanging Framed KKK Application On Wall

A Muskegon, Michigan cop has been suspended after a house hunter discovered a framed Ku Klux Klan application and Confederate flags in his home.

Robert Mathis, who is Black, posted a picture of the framed application in Officer Charles Anderson’s bedroom on Facebook after touring his home, which was for sale. The post has been shared hundreds of times.

“I was just so disgusted,” Mathis told MLive.com. “I told my son let’s go, we’re getting out of here. This is a Klan house, really, we have to go right now. It was basically telling me, whites only to purchase his house.”

Mathis revealed he was aware the home belonged to a police officer because there were pictures of Anderson posing in his uniform.

“I said, ‘I want to get out [of] here right now,’” Mathis explained. “To know that I was walking around on property associated with some type of racism, some type of hate, when I got outside I felt like I needed to be dipped in sanitizer.”

Anderson’s wife, Rachael Anderson, defended her husband, telling WOOD-TV her husband is not racist: “He can’t say anything right now. I wish we could because it would probably set a lot of things straight.”