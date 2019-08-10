Walmart To Pull Violent Video Game Displays From Stores, But Not Guns

All mass shootings have one thing in common: guns. Walmart, however, seems to believe they have a better way to curb gun violence than removing firearms from its cases and shelves — discard displays of violent video games from their stores.

According to a memo to employees, the superstore chain instructed its workers to unplug Xbox and PlayStation consoles that show violent video games and shut off hunting videos within the vicinity of where guns are sold.

“Remove from the sales floor or turn off these items immediately,” the memo said, according to the Associated Press.

“We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and it does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment," Tara House, a Walmart spokeswoman, said in a statement sent to ABC News. "We are focused on assisting our associates and their families, as well as supporting the community, as we continue a thoughtful and thorough review of our policies.”

The move comes after Democratic lawmakers and gun control advocates demanded action from Walmart, however instead of focusing on displays, they asked that the company cease their firearm sales.

A combined 31 people were killed during the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The killings have renewed calls for greater limits on gun purchases, including background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

Walmart is one of the leading gun and ammunition retailers in the country. In 2015, the company said it would no longer sell high-powered rifles, many of which were associated with those used in numerous mass shootings in the U.S.