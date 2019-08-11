Lamar Odom Is In Love: ‘I Never Thought I’d Feel This Way Again’

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lamar Odom is in love, and he’s not missing a moment to flaunt it on Instagram. Just last week, the former NBA star hopped on social media to debut his budding relationship with new boo, personal trainer Sabrina Parr, and things are really heating up.

Excited to share his infatuation with his IG fans, the 39-year-old not only changed his profile photo to a cutesy couples snapshot, but he also posted a brand new photo boo’d up with his bae. While on a hike in the Hollywood Hills on Friday (Aug. 9), the lovebirds decided to display their fiery romance.

Photographed passionately kissing Sabrina, who wrapped herself around his 6′ 10″ frame, Lamar captioned the photo: "I never thought I'd feel this way again... love you queen. @getuptoparr #newchapters #LO7 #V02 #wedontshineshoesanymore #parrlamar." Looks like Lamar has moved on from his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, who filed for divorce in 2013 but later finalized their divorce in 2016. In Oct. 2015, Khloe put the divorce on hold to care for Lamar after he suffered a near-death drug overdose at a brothel outside Las Vegas. The ordeal left him in a coma and hospitalized for months. After having to struggle to learn how to walk, talk and read again, we are happy to see Lamar living his best life. Congrats Lamar!