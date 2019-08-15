ICE Security Guard Rams Pickup Truck Through Crowd Of Protestors

During a peaceful anti-ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protest Wednesday evening, a man drove his pickup truck through a line of Jewish protestors.

The incident occurred outside of the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, a privately run prison operated by ICE in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

The protestors were on-site condemning Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant policies while chanting for the abolition of ICE. The group linked arms, forming a line to block the center’s entrance, when a man was videoed driving towards sitting protestors just before 10:00 p.m. He briefly stopped, honking his horn, as they stood up, shouting, “shame” and “the world is watching.”

After braking, the driver increased his speed, ramming into the crowd of approximately 30 people.

Activist group Never Again Action posted the clip yesterday that has since gone viral.