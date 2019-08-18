Racist Letter Sent To Charlotte’s Mayor Echoes Language Used By Trump

Several high-level city officials in Charlotte, North Carolina reportedly received a threatening letter with racist remarks.

According to officials on Friday (August 16), police have begun investigating letters that were sent within days of each other and addressed to Mayor Vi Lyles, six city council members, five county commissioners, and members of the Charlotte-Mcklenburg School Board.

All but one of the letter recipients are African American. Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera is an immigrant from India who moved to the United States when she was 16.

Local station WCNC reports the letters were sent two-and-a-half weeks ago and contained subjects such as “lynching.”

Councilman Braxton Winston described some of the messaging in the letter he received. “Each of you despicable BLACK democrats should be tarred and feathered and run out of town (my town) on a rail,” he told the news station. “We get hate mail all the time, but this one was unique ... It was pretty intense, pretty intense, [and] pretty well thought-out.”

Councilwoman Ajmera says the letters echoed what Donald Trump has said during campaign rallies and in tweets.

“I’ve received individual hate letters, but this is the first where it was sent to people throughout the city,” she told NBC News.

“I do believe you need to go back to where you came from if you don’t BEGIN to show this great country some RESPECT and HONOR,” one letter read.

Thankfully, none of the recipients have been harmed physically since the letters were sent.