Two St. Thomas Men Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Woman Who Fell Into The Ocean

Not every hero wears a cape.

A Carnival Fascination cruise ship took a scary turn when a young woman in a wheelchair rolled off the dock into the ocean in St. Thomas. The two local men who jumped in to rescue her are being hailed heroes.

One of the men was identified as 34-year-old Randolph Donovan, who jumped about 10 feet off the dock into the ocean early August 12.

Donovan held her up to put a floating tube around her. The 33-year-old described the water measured about 35 to 40 feet deep where he jumped in, deep enough to drown the unnamed girl secured in her wheelchair.

The second person was DJ Kashief Hamilton, who sprung into action assisting his friend. Hamilton, who was actually set to play music at the port, also jumped in to help fasten a rope around both the girl and Donovan so they could be pulled out.

"I'm glad the outcome was something positive," Hamilton said. "We would have lost someone who is both a family member and a passenger."

The heroic rescue was also caught on video: