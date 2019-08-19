Two St. Thomas Men Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Woman Who Fell Into The Ocean

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A Carnival Fascination cruise ship took a scary turn when a young woman in a wheelchair rolled off the dock into the ocean in St. Thomas. The two local men who jumped in to rescue her are being hailed heroes.
One of the men was identified as 34-year-old Randolph Donovan, who jumped about 10 feet off the dock into the ocean early August 12.
Donovan held her up to put a floating tube around her. The 33-year-old described the water measured about 35 to 40 feet deep where he jumped in, deep enough to drown the unnamed girl secured in her wheelchair.
The second person was DJ Kashief Hamilton, who sprung into action assisting his friend. Hamilton, who was actually set to play music at the port, also jumped in to help fasten a rope around both the girl and Donovan so they could be pulled out.
"I'm glad the outcome was something positive," Hamilton said. "We would have lost someone who is both a family member and a passenger."
The heroic rescue was also caught on video:
'EVERYDAY HEROES': Two men jumped into the ocean to help prevent a girl from drowning after her wheelchair rolled off the dock into the water in St. Thomas. https://t.co/mOPZG9Eetf pic.twitter.com/RzPWzwsagK— ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2019
Other passengers, including ship’s security officers, ship workers and medical staff, also assisted in pulling the three back to safety.
CNN reports the Carnival Cruise Line did not release the identity of the saved passenger, but provided an update on her condition: "The guest was seen by our medical team and did not sustain injuries. A complimentary replacement wheelchair has been provided for the duration of the cruise.”
Donovan and Hamilton revealed the U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr. called them personally, expressing his gratitude. "On behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands, I want to say thank you." The pair was also praised by U.S. Virgin Islands Senator Kurt Vialet.
Even walking down the street, Hamilton and Donovan, who works as a local stilt dancer, revealed people now recognize them, deeming them "local heroes."
The Carnival Fascination returned to its home port, San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Photo: cdwheatley
