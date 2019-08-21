The Only Black Republican In The Senate Claims Democrats Are 'Duping' Black Voters With Racism

The only Black Republican in the Senate was responding to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s comments that America was founded on racism and was still racist today.

“This is an opportunity for the Democratic Party to try to figure out a way to dupe the African American voters, not only in South Carolina but around the country because they really have nothing but empty promises to run on,” he told Fox News’s “The Story” on Monday.

Not only is Senator Tim Scott defending Donald Trump , he called out Democratic presidential hopefuls for trying to “dupe” Black voters with racism.

Our country was founded on racism—and is still racist today. In Arkansas, I said why I believe there’s no denying this reality; and why it’s on all of us to change it. pic.twitter.com/cHLKmCMGEB

Scott replied to O’Rourke’s statement claiming him and fellow Democrats are only trying to swindle Black voters into believing President Trump is racist to deflect from him allegedly uplifting minority communities.

“There is nothing left to try to reel in the African American community because President Trump and the Republican Party has done a very good job of focusing on improving the economic outcomes of people who have been struggling for the last decade under the previous administration,” Scott alleged. “So we now have a chance to have a contrast between the parties of the right, the right side and the party and policies of the left going the wrong direction.”

He went on to describe how Trump has helped minorities, including reforming the criminal justice system with record-low unemployment rates for Blacks and Hispanics, which is a rollover from Obama’s economy.

Scott’s recent proclamations follow his outspoken support of Trump, deeming him “not a racist.”

Alleging the Democrats are focused on fear-mongering and not the actual issues, earlier this month he defended Trump, saying, “Well, there's no doubt that President Trump is not a racist, and the facts are very simple -- that the same folks that voted for me voted for President Trump because President Trump made promises to the voters and he's keeping the promises.”

Recent polling proves Black voters are not supportive of Trump. His approval ratings among African-Americans was at 13 percent in July.