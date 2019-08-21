Trump Mocks Rep. Rashida Tlaib For Crying Over Not Visiting Her Grandmother In The West Bank

Written by Paul Meara

On Tuesday (August 20), Donald Trump mocked Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s sorrow over her decision not to visit her grandmother in the West Bank after she was initially barred by Israel. The president claims the Democratic congresswoman “grandstanded” when she cried Monday while describing visits she made as a young girl to visit her grandmother in the West Bank. She described “dehumanizing checkpoints” her and her mother had to go through even though they were both American citizens. "As a young girl visiting Palestine to see my grandparents and extended family, I watched as my mother had to go through dehumanizing checkpoints, even though she was a United States citizen and proud American," Tlaib said during a press conference.

Last week, the Israeli government barred Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar from entering over their support of a boycott of Israel shortly after Trump said the country would be showing “great weakness” by allowing them to make their scheduled trip. The boycott movement is formally known as the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement and is aimed to end international support for Israel over its policies toward Palestinians as well as its on-going construction of West Bank settlements, which is considered a violation of international law. Tlaib and Omar planned to visit Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Hebron from August 18 to 22. They also planned to meet with Israeli and Palestinian peace activists and representatives of human rights organizations. Tlaib herself also planned to stay two extra days to visit her grandmother Muftiya Talib, who lives in Beit Ut al-Tahta in the West Bank. Donald Trump, citing Rashida Tlaib’s recent tearful comments about visiting the West Bank while taking questions at the White House, said, "She grandstanded and she didn't want to do it, you should see the things the four of them have said about Israel over the last couple of years."

Trump is apparently referring to Tlaib and Omar, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley – other members of “The Squad” who he’s previously targeted. He also renewed his call for Israel to ban all four congresswomen from visiting the country, saying, "It would be bad to let them in -- the four, I'm talking about all four.”