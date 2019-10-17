Rep. Carolyn Maloney To Serve As Acting Oversight Chairwoman After Elijah Cummings’ Death

Elijah Cummings was the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee when he died Thursday (October 17) at the age of 68.

Now, New York Congresswoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who described Cummings as a “dear friend and mentor,” will step in as acting chair following his passing, a senior Democratic leadership aide said Thursday, according to the New York Post.

“Today, our nation has lost a true leader and pioneer, and I have lost a dear friend and mentor. You will be missed, @RepCummings,” she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her larger statement.

"I’m deeply saddened by the news of Chairman Cummings’ passing,” she wrote in the statement. “In an era where our politics have been plagued by coarseness and personal attacks, Elijah represented grace, dignity and empathy under the most trying of circumstances.

“His legacy -- his fight for fairness, justice and equality -- should be an inspiration to us all,” she continued. “My heart goes out to his family.”