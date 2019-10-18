Minneapolis Teen Still Missing After 7-Year-Old Brother Was Found

A 13-year-old girl remains missing after her 7-year-old brother was found.

Navaeh Mary Lillian Bryant-Triplett and her younger brother, Sequan Bryant-Triplett, disappeared on Wednesday (October 16) afternoon, reports the KARE 11.

The Minneapolis Police Department said Sequan was found Thursday (October 17), although they did not release information about how or where he was found.

On Friday (October 18), his sister remains missing.

Police said the siblings were last seen at their home on the 2400 block of Washington Street NE on Wednesday, the Star Tribune reports.

They were believed to be heading to the local recreation center around 4:30 p.m., according to police.