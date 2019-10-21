Black Ohio Mom Wakes Up To Find White Woman Giving Her 2-Year-Old Son A Bath After Bizarre Break-In

In a bizarre case, a Columbus, Ohio, mother was shocked to find a woman in her home Wednesday (October 16) morning attempting to give her 2-year-old son a bath.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Areica Hill told NBC4.

The 31-year-old mother said she and her boyfriend heard a dog walking around with a chain leash dragging on the floor of their apartment, USA Today reports.

When they checked the apartment, they found a black-and-white dog and the woman in their home.

“I get up and I walk to my door and the way my house is set up, I can look down the hall,” Hill said. “I see a white female lady, bent over the tub, with my 2-year-old in the tub.”

Hill, 31, reported fighting the woman off while her boyfriend held her in place until the police arrived.

Elizabeth Hixon, 22, was arrested and charged with burglary.

“Ms. Hixon stated that she entered the residence to provide care to a juvenile, which was outside the residence,” an affidavit in the case, filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, stated, according to NBC4.

Hixon’s mother claimed that her daughter had good intentions and that her heart was in the right place.

The woman is currently out after posting bond.

“I would like to see other charges filed against her,” Hill told NBC4.

Hixon faces a felony trespassing charge, police say, according to USA Today. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday (October 25).