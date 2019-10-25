Donald Trump Failed To Appear At Elijah Cummings Funeral And Memorial Service

On Friday (October 25), a memorial service and funeral were held in honor of longtime Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, and Donald Trump was a no-show at both.

A copy of the president’s schedule was made public this morning and revealed that Trump had nothing planned until 11:40 a.m. when he was due to leave the White House for Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to take a flight to South Carolina. That departure from D.C. would have been well after both services wrapped up.

The news of Elijah Cummings’ death came last Thursday (October 17) when his office announced that he had passed from complications surrounding “longstanding health challenges.”

Trump tweeted a positive message about Cummings hours after his death, reading: "My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!"

That said, Trump and Cummings had a contencious relationship in public up until the late representative’s untimely death. Trump had previously referred to Baltimore, which is in Cummings’ 7th congressional district, as “rat infested.”

As the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings was put front-and-center of the impeachment inquiry and other investigations related to Donald Trump.

While Trump did not show up to the funeral and memorial services, other presidents including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton did attend and spoke his memory. First Lady’s Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were also on hand at the events.

Donald Trump also failed to attend Elijah Cummings’ lying-in-state ceremony at the Capitol on Thursday.