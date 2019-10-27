Texas A&M Shooting: Gunman Fatally Shoots Two and Wounds 14 Others At Homecoming Party

Just before midnight Sunday (October 27), a gunman opened fire at an off-campus homecoming party near Texas A&M University-Commerce, resulting in the death of two people. Over a dozen others were wounded, according to Dallas News.

Police are searching for the shooter, who is still at large. According to authorities, the suspect used a 9mm handgun and appeared to “pick out one individual” for his first victim and then continued shooting.

“It was mass chaos with people trying to exit the building,” Hunt County Sheriff Rand Meeks said during a morning press conference. “Some of the injuries were from broken glass. They were breaking the glass of the window trying to get out of the building.”

The shooting took place at The Party Venue, an 8,000-square-meter event space, which was holding a Halloween party called “Twerk or Tweet” to commemorate the end of the university’s homecoming week.

Authorities believe around 750 people attended the event. Local sheriff deputies were on the scene before the shooting took place responding to illegal parking. The venue also had private security guards but that none of them were able to return fire, WFAA-TV Channel 8 reports.

Air ambulances were spotted taking victims to area hospitals.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting in Greenville, Texas,” the university said in a statement. School spokesman Michael Johnson noted that the shooting did not occur on campus and couldn’t confirm that any students of Texas A&M University-Commerce were involved.

The victims of the shooting have not yet been identified publicly. We’ll keep you updated with more details about this story when they become available.