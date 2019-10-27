White Artist Who Hung Brown Paper Dolls By Their Necks Resigns From Brooklyn Art Studio

Daniela “Dany” Rose, a New York artist, is resigning from a Brooklyn-based art studio she co-founded after creating a display of brown paper dolls that appeared to be hanging by their necks and feet from strings.

The artwork was displayed in the windows of Rose’s home, which is across the street from an elementary school in the Clinton Hill neighborhood, and has caused outrage from the community.

“It’s either willful ignorance or at worst it’s racist,” parent Kirsten John Foy told ABC 7.

“There’s no way unless you have been living under a rock for the last 40 years that you could even imagine putting a picture of black children hung by a rope and think that was okay,” Rev. Jason Henrickson told the local news outlet.

Artshack Brooklyn, which Rose helped co-found, goes by the slogan “keep it weird” and initially described the doll display as re-creating the 2014 horror movie Annabelle, according to the New York Times. Rose is also speaking out since the controversy began.

“Because they were made of brown kraft paper and hanging from nooses, they were deeply racially offensive,” she said. “No one should have had to point out this obvious fact to me” and “right now I am exploring ways in which I can make amends that will be both meaningful and acceptable to the community.”

Regardless, Rose has tendered her resignation, which can be found on the studio’s website. “Please accept this notice of my resignation as Co-Director of Artshack Brooklyn, effective immediately,” Rose wrote. “This organization has strong roots, and I will look forward to watching it grow and thrive in the future.”