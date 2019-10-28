Arkansas Woman’s Post About Texting Dead Father’s Number For Years And Finally Getting A Response Goes Viral

In the lengthy message, which she shared on Facebook , the 23-year-old woman from Newport went into detail about her life with updates about the highs and lows she’d experienced, including graduating college and beating cancer.

On Thursday (October 24), the night before the fourth anniversary of his death, she texted him, “Hey Dad, it’s ME. Tomorrow is going to be a tough day again!”

Chastity Patterson began texting the man she considered her father on a daily basis after he passed away four years ago.

In an unexplainable coincidence, the man who responded was a bereaved father, who had lost his own daughter in a car accident in 2014.

An Arkansas woman was shocked when she received a response to text messages she’d been sending her deceased father-figure for the past four years.

“Hi sweetheart, I am not your father, but I have been getting all your messages for the past 4 years,” a man who called himself Brad wrote in response to Patterson’s heartfelt message, which she also shared on Facebook .

“I look forward to your morning messages and your nightly updates,” he wrote. “My name is Brad and I lost my daughter in a car wreck August 2014 and your messages have kept me alive.

"When you text me, I know it’s a message from God,” he continued. “I’m sorry you lost someone so close to you, but I have listened to you over the years and I have watched you grow and go through more than anyone. I have wanted to text you back for years, but I didn’t want to break your heart. You are an extraordinary woman and I wish my daughter would have become the woman you are, thank you for your everyday updates, you remind me that there is a God and it wasn’t his fault that my little girl is gone. He gave me you, my little angel and I knew this day was coming.”

Patterson’s post immediately went viral with over 8,000 shares and over 6,000 comments.

In response to the overwhelming response she received, Patterson took to Facebook Saturday (October 26) to explain her story further.

“Jason was not my ‘biological’ father, but blood could not make him any closer!” she wrote. “I have known him my whole life.”

Patterson explained how the man she knew from the local skating rink became a father-figure to her, and she was devastated when he passed away.

“I became the kid he picked up every weekend to go skating, not knowing he was making an imprint on my life,” she wrote, adding how he eventually introduced her to his biological daughter “and from that moment on he was a dad to me.”

“He never missed a school dance, prom, my games and YES he would give me long talks about my mouth and attitude,” she wrote. “I had to introduce my boyfriends to him (if I was allowed to date) and he would act like a normal dad and give us the long talk.

“I’ve cried with him, told him everything and even became very independent because he took the time to love me and show me what happiness looks like. SO YES Jason was my father but he was a role model for many kids in our town.”

She added that she didn’t share the text messages on social media to gain fame, but instead “for my friends and family to see that there is a God and it might take 4 years, but he shows up right on time!”

Patterson also wanted to clarify a few things like, “No, I do not know Brad (Or if that’s his real name), Yes, I did know when I sent a text it said delivered.”

She also added, “I could not tell you how long he has truly been receiving my messages and I don’t care, I’m just happy he did.”

Patterson concluded with a message, “If you take anything from this, know that everyone will experience pain and everyone will lose someone they love. Regardless if that person is a friend, parent (nonbiological), animal, child or even a role model. No one can tell you how to cope and no one can tell you how long, but you need to do it. For me, it was calling and texting.”