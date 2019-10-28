Charges Dropped Against White Indiana Man Who Allegedly Molested 8-Year-Old Black Boy

“ Greg Johnston , you gon’ reap what you sow because you have completely robbed my son from everything, everything,” Kelly Jo Marshall said in a video posted to Facebook on October 18 after the prosecution dropped the charges without prejudice.

A white man from Evansville, Indiana, who allegedly molested a little Black boy for two years is a free man after the charges brought against him were dismissed.

Johnston reportedly molested Marshall’s 8-year-old son since the boy was 6. The child was under his wife’s care at an at-home daycare center, where the alleged sexual abuse took place, Evansville Courier & Press reports.

The child told investigators Johnston threatened him and showed him child pornographic videos on his phone, according to police.

The Lil’ Piggies Child Care daycare on the East Side of Evansville, where Johnston and his wife lived, closed voluntarily the day after Johnston’s arrest and remains closed.

Gregory Michael Johnston, 38, was charged in February with six counts of child molestation as a Level 1 felony and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony, the Courier & Press reports.

On the same day of his arrest, he posted a $15,000 cash bond and was released, according to court records. Johnston’s attorney, Glenn Grampp, said his bond and obligations to home detention have all been released, the Courier & Press reports.

“Some of the allegations frankly didn’t make sense,” Grampp said, alluding to the probable cause affidavit in the case, which was graphic, according to the Courier & Press.

“There were a lot of inaccuracies,” Grampp said.

Johnston has maintained his innocence from the start with his family supporting him.

“He’ll never be the same little boy, ever because of you, and you out here walking,” Marshall said in her emotional post.

Deputy prosecutor Emily Hall wrote in a motion to dismiss that the “state has been informed that the victim is unavailable to testify and does not know when the victim will be available to testify.”

Prosecutor spokeswoman Jess Powers told the media in a statement that the decision to delay prosecution was made “upon recommendation of the therapists and community partners involved in this case.”

“The State of Indiana was forced to dismiss the case without prejudice in hopes of re-filing charges in the future,” the statement read, according to the Courier & Press. “The ultimate goal of our office is to hold any criminal wrong-doer to justice, however the health and well-being of our victim is of the utmost important and must take priority.”

Marshall said in her tearful account on Facebook, “The system is really messed up. This man molested my child, a man I called ‘bruh.’ … This man was a pallbearer at my mom’s funeral. This whole time this man was messing with my son, messing with him. And for that prosecutor to call me today to tell me they are putting in a motion for dismissal. That was a smack in the face because … I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do.”

She added, “He gets to be out around other people’s kids? How the f*** is that even right? I’m supposed to sit here and trust the motherf****** system. Really?” … I’m not trusting nobody else.”

Grampp responded to Marshall’s social media post, telling the Courier & Press, “That case was never what it was played up to be … These types of allegations are horrendous. But if you don’t do something, if you didn’t commit the crime, that stain is left on your character for a long, long time. If the mother is out there playing that tune on social media, I can’t prevent her from doing that.”

He added that he was “very happy” when the case was dismissed.

The community backing Marshall will host a “Justice 4 Eli Rally” on Monday (October 28) at the Vanderburgh County Courthouse Civic Center Courts Building, 825 Sycamore St., Evansville, Indiana beginning at 3:30 p.m. local time.

“Peaceful rally to show support & seek justice for Kelly Marshall & her son Eli, whom both were let down by the judicial system,” the flyer, Marshall wrote on her Facebook page.