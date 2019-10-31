President Trump Insinuates Meghan Markle Should Toughen Up

Whether he’s qualified to do so or not, President Donald Trump offered some advice to Meghan Markle on how to properly handle media criticism.

During an interview with LBC’s Nigel Farage on Thursday, October 31, Trump admitted he watched the Duchess of Sussex’s interview where she described the stress of constant media scrutiny. He implied how Markle could toughen up after the emotional documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, was released.

“Well I’ve been watching her interviews and I’ve seen it and she’s taking it very personally,” he said during the radio interview. “I guess you have to be a little bit different than that, but she’s take it very, very personally and I can understand it but I don't know her.”

One part of the documentary showed an emotional Markle on the verge of tears, detailing how life has drastically changed since her wedding and becoming a new mother.

“Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know… And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said. “And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Earlier this year, Trump reportedly used the word "nasty" to describe Markle before his three-day visit to the United Kingdom.

A reporter for The Sun reportedly told Trump how Markle “wasn’t so nice” to Trump during the 2016 campaign, stating that she claimed she would relocate to Canada if Trump was elected.

“I didn’t know that, no,” Trump responded to the reporter. “So, what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

During an on-camera interview on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan on June 9, Trump called the 38-year-old “nasty” again.

“I didn't know that she said anything bad about me, it sounds like she did, and that's okay, join the crowd," he said. "They said some of the things that she said and it's actually on tape, and I said, well I didn't know she was nasty. Essentially, I didn't know she was nasty about me.”

The president is scheduled to return to the United Kingdom in December for a NATO summit.