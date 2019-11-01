McKinney Police Release Body Cam Video After Texas Black Teen Suffers Dislocated Shoulder In Movie Theater Arrest

Cellphone footage posted on social media by Miller’s mother, Lakeista Eaton , shows Miller being held on the ground as McKinney police sat on his back, stretching his arm behind him. During a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 30), Eaton says the arrest left her son with bruises and a dislocated shoulder.

Jasper Miller , a freshman football player at Allen High School, and his friends were kicked out of a Cinemark movie theater after allegedly being disruptive on their cellphones. Outside of the theater police arrested and cited Jasper for criminal trespass as he and his friends were waiting for their ride home.

"The police officer abused his authority and took it too far," said Eaton during the press conference, according to ABC News. "My child, since Saturday, has been traumatized. He has woken up at night, he has told me that he has had flashbacks of how he was treated, how he was put in a cold cell and how he was talked to."

Miller’s family has hired an attorney and plans on filing a civil rights complaint against the city for the excessive force used.

"One of them had him in a chokehold and slammed him down, the other one got on top of him and literally ripped his arm apart -- he has a separated AC joint," family attorney Kim Cole told ABC News. "This is unacceptable. McKinney continues to ignore the pleas of their Black and Brown citizens," she added.

She went on to say she thinks the boys were targeted because they are Black.

"They are all minors and none of them drove there, so they had to wait for someone to come pick them up," Cole continued. "It's cold, it's dark and they had nowhere to go, so they were kind of loitering in front of the theater and for some reason the cop just kept harassing them."

McKinney Mayor George Fuller told KTVT-TV (Channel 11) the arrest was misrepresented on social media.

"There has been a short cell phone clip of the actual police contact and arrest posted by several people, but not any footage of the events/context in which the arrest took place," said Fuller in a statement on Facebook. "Upon review of the bodycam footage, it is empirically clear that Jasper Miller resisted all directives given by the theater management and police officers, despite being warned repeatedly that he would be arrested if he did not comply with their requests."