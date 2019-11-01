‘Shut Your Mouth, N****r’: White Man On Brooklyn Bus Spews Racist Rant

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man yelling at the driver, who asked him to leave the bus.

The man then refused to pay, citing the driver was late and sat down in the reserved seats behind the driver at the front of the bus.

On Tuesday (October 29) at around 8:30 p.m., a man boarded the B68 bus headed toward Bartel-Pritchard Square when, according to a witness and bus passenger , the driver asked the elderly man to pay his fare.

An elderly white man is going viral for shouting racial obscenities and spitting at a New York public transit driver.



“Get the f**k out of here,” the elderly man yells. “You get out… or drive and shut your mouth, n****r.”

“Just shut your mouth and drive. I hope you’re not drinking today, f****r,” the man, who has not yet been identified, continued. “You’re wasting time, n****r… you redneck.”

“From this accident, you got no pension, nothing,” the man said again. “And you got no future in the f*****g MTA. That’s it. You’re fired today. F****r.”

The man also verbally attacked another bus rider when they told him he was being aggressive.

“F**k you. Sit down, you piece of s**t,” he shouted.

Toward the end of the six-minute long video, which was uploaded to YouTube, the MTA driver is seen stopping the bus and ordering the irate racist man to get out. On his way to the door, he slams it, spits at the driver and walks away.

The incident was reported to the MTA, who subsequently released a statement.

“This is abhorrent, racist and violent behavior, and any crimes committed should result in prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement reads in-part.

The New York Daily News reports an MTA spokesperson referred the incident to the New York Police Department for an investigation.

No arrests have been made as of yet.