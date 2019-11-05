Donald Trump Jr. Says His Dad Can’t Be Racist Because He Was Friends With Michael Jackson

Donald Trump Jr. is airing our family grievances and addressing critics in his new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.

One of the topics the eldest of the Trump clan addressed was memories of playing with pop icon Michael Jackson, in an effort to prove his father, President Donald Trump, could not be racist.

In the book, released on Tuesday, November 5, the 41-year-old attempted to silence any rumors of his father’s racists ways, writing how the King of Pop played with him and his younger brother, Eric, while Jackson lived in Trump Tower.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Praises Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album, Says Critics Are ‘Waging War On Our Family And Culture’

“One day in Eric’s room, my father saw how much Michael enjoyed playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with us on Nintendo and told him he could take the game home. My game!” Trump Jr. wrote. “To this day, Eric says it was his game because it was in his room, but I know whose game it was. I’d worked a summer job to pay for it! And here was Michael Jackson, probably a billionaire at this point, and he took it!”

According to the Daily Beast, he continued the passage with, “Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a 'racist,' it sure sounds odd that he'd let his son vacation with a Black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn't it? If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.”

In another excerpt, Trump Jr. lashed out at President Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, suggesting his father is more deserving of the honor than his predecessor. On December 10, 2009, President Obama received the prize in Norway for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy.

RELATED: Birtherism 2.0: Donald Trump Jr. Shares And Deletes Tweet Questioning Kamala Harris’ Race

In the 294-page book, Trump Jr. complains. He also wrote how the “mainstream media manipulates the news” thanks to unidentified, anonymous sources with “creative editing” and propaganda.