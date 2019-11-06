Tuesday’s Elections Didn’t Go Well For Trump

On Tuesday (November 5), Donald Trump’s “greatest defeat in the history of the world” came true.

Democrats took back Kentucky with a win for Andy Beshear in the governor’s race over incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin, CBS News reports.

Trump campaigned for Bevin on Monday (Nov. 4), one day before the election, telling supporters that a Bevin loss would send “a really bad message,” CBS News reports.

“If you lose, they’re going to say, ‘Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world.’ You can’t let that happen to me!”

But it did, despite Trump’s victory in Kentucky during the 2016 presidential election and despite Bevin calling Tuesday’s governors race a “cliffhanger and let’s see what happens,” CBS News reports.

“Tonight, voters in Kentucky sent a message loud and clear for everyone to hear,” Beshear told supporters in Louisville on Tuesday night, CBS News reports. “It’s a message that says our elections don’t have to be about right versus left — they are still about right versus wrong.”

Another big win took place in Michigan where the town of Eastpointe saw its first Black Mayor elected, reports the Michigan Chronicle.

Monique Owens, a former DPD officer, who served 11-years as a sheriff's deputy, made history two years ago when she was voted in as the city’s first Black council member, according to the Michigan Chronicle.

Now, the 33-year-old is the first Black person ever to hold the title as the city’s Mayor after narrowly beating her opponent, fellow City Council member Michael Klinefelt, by less than 20 votes.

“The Department of Justice said an African American could not be elected in Eastpointe because of the city’s history,” Owens said, the Michigan Chronicle reports.

“I proved them wrong,” she continued. “They said African Americans didn’t go out and vote. I want to give people hope and change, and it’s time to move this community forward.”

Former government contractor, Juli Briskman of Virginia is also moving forward in the state where Democrats flipped both the state House and Senate.

She lost her job after famously flipping off Trump’s motorcade in 2017. Now, she has won a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, representing the county’s Algonkian district, Time reports.

She defeated eight-year incumbent Suzanne Volpe with about 52 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

“Looking forward to representing my friends & neighbors,” she tweeted along with a photo of her infamous move from 2017.