Black Trump Supporter Kimberly Klacik Is Running For Elijah Cummings’ Congressional Seat

Kimberly Klacik, a GOP activist and Donald Trump supporter, is reportedly running for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Congressional seat.

According to the New York Post, Klacik, who is African-American, joins a crowded field of at least four Republicans and 11 Democrats who have already announced their run to represent the Baltimore district. The candidates include Cummings’ widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings for a face off in an April special election.

Maryland’s 7th Congressional District is majority African-American and has never been in the hands of the Republican party.

Klacik is perhaps best known for being the source of the president’s Twitter tirade against Cummings and his district, which he called “rat-infested.”

“Elijah Cummings has failed badly!” he wrote July 28. “Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action!” Trump added a day later.

Klacik tweeted on July 27, “More trash. More concerned residents. People live in the home with the silver van. This is @RepCummings district. This has nothing to do with race. Let us all pray the city removes the trash & install cameras to catch the individuals dumping on the property. #WestBaltimore.”

She later told the Baltimore Sun: “I’ve seen firsthand what a lot of people are going through. Our violent crime is up 52 percent in Baltimore County and it’s rising in Baltimore City, too. I don’t think it’s a coincidence.”

This latest news comes as Donald Trump is pushing to gain more support from the Black community. On Friday (November 8), he launched his “Black Voices for Trump” coalition in Marietta, Georgia.