Judge Holds Lawyer’s Baby As He Swears Her Into The Tennessee State Bar

A video posted to Twitter shows Judge Richard Dinkins administering the oath to new lawyer Juliana Lamar last week, and shows the judge holding and gently rocking Lamar’s one-year-old child as he swears her in.

A precious moment between a Tennessee court of appeals judge and a new lawyer is going viral for proving that, sometimes, good things can happen inside a courtroom.

Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more. pic.twitter.com/kn0L5DakHO

According to BuzzFeed News, Lamar recently graduated from Belmont University College of Law. She told the website that moments before being sworn in, Judge Dinkins insisted Lamar’s son “take part in the moment.”

"And I am so glad he did because to have my son take part in one of the greatest moments of my life was truly a blessing,” Lamar said. "When I was nine months pregnant, the day before I found out I needed to be induced, Judge Dinkins spoke on the importance of voting at an event I hosted as the president of my school’s Black Law Students’ Association. During this event Judge Dinkins reminded me of how proud he was of me and that he knew I would do great things, even with a baby in tow."

Sarah Martin, who posted the viral video on Twitter, describes her law school colleague as a “badass” who was back at school within a week of having an emergency c-section to give birth to her baby boy. She also says Lamar is looking to practice sports/entertainment or corporate law. Here is a link to her LinkedIn.