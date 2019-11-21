New Jersey 10-Year-Old Micah Tennant, Who Was Shot At A High School Football Game, Has Died

10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was shot while watching a New Jersey high school football game between Pleasantville and Camden, has died according to Fox 29.

The news came just before Pleasantville and Camden were set to resume the game, postponed due to the shooting.

Six men were charged in connection with last Friday’s (November 15) shooting, including the alleged gunman and one of the three people wounded in what authorities said was the result of “petty vengeance.”

A GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Micah, who also went by “Dew,” according to the page, and as of Wednesday (November 20) raised more than $20,000.

This was a senseless act of gun violence that has become all too common around schools in this country.

"Unlike some of the shootings that have occurred on school premises throughout the country, this incident had nothing to do with the students of Pleasantville High School or Camden High School," Atlantic County prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a news release.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a statement regarding Micah’s passing.