Missing Navy Veteran Found In His Home Three Years After He Passed Away

A Navy veteran laid dead on his kitchen floor for three years before police discovered his remains, a medical examiner reports.

Last week, the body of Ronald Wayne White was found inside his Dallas apartment after management at the DeSoto Town Center Complex noticed that he had not been using water. The police were subsequently notified and discovered the body after arriving at White’s apartment.

“What I can tell you is it is very clear when officers entered [White's apartment] that he had been there for a while,” a DeSoto Police Department detective told WFAA on Thursday (November 21).

White’s rent was automatically withdrawn every month from his bank account and payments were good to his landlord.

Investigators believe White passed away in 2016 at the age of 51 and don’t suspect foul play was involved.

Doris Stevens, White’s mother, told WFAA she used to speak to her son at least twice a month before his phone calls ceased.

“He would call me from Egypt. He would call me from the Philippines. He would call me right from Dallas,” she explained.

Stevens claims she asked multiple police departments to help track her son down, however, they could not pursue a missing persons case since White traveled a lot for work. She also says she couldn’t hire a private investigator due to her financial situation.

Tests are underway to see whether a cause of death can be determined.