Melania Trump Loudly Booed At Opioid Awareness Summit In Baltimore

Written by Zayda Rivera

Melania Trump did not receive a warm welcome in the city her husband recently described as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” The first lady was in Baltimore on Tuesday (Nov. 26) to speak at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness and many in the crowd, which was largely made up of people of color, youth, and city residents, loudly booed her as she took the stage, the Washington Post reports.

The jeering continued for most of her five-minute speech and got louder again when she left the stage, the Washington Post reports. RELATED: Trump Says He’s The ‘Least Racist Person’ While Continuing Attacks Against Elijah Cummings Earlier this year, Donald Trump went on a rant for several weeks about Baltimore and the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, which proudly represented the Maryland city where he was from.

Baltimore’s numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail. The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

In response to Tuesday’s sneers and jeers from the audience at the summit, Mrs. Trump defended the attendees’ rights to express their opinion. She also defended her stance on speaking out against the harms of opioids, the Washington Post reports. “We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse,” she said in a statement released shortly after the event, the Washington Post reports. RELATED: Melania Trump Tells Fox News’ Sean Hannity Journalists Are ‘Opportunists’ Not everyone was so understanding of the crowds’ reactions. “Because it’s Melania Trump, people feel as though they get a pass,” Fox’s Tomi Lahren said. “It’s absolutely wrong. It’s despicable. Young people need to learn a lesson in this country, you just respect people.”

Fox's Tomi Lahren attacks the "despicable" children who booed Melania Trump in Baltimore: "Because it's Melania Trump, people feel as though they get a pass. It's absolutely wrong. It's despicable. Young people need to learn a lesson in this country, you just respect people." pic.twitter.com/X4WjVRzbGm — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 27, 2019 I am proud of you. The kids who disrespected you only know what the leftists,or tv tells them. I am so sorry you were treated rudely by a handful of misinformed youth. I hope the adults were more respectable Manners are an important part of self control God Bless you and yours. — Jo Anne moretti (@JoAnneMoretti) November 27, 2019

Others had a different perspective on the situation and didn’t hesitate to share their reactions on social media.

According to one person on Twitter, Tuesday’s event was not the first time the FLOTUS has been booed.

Melania Trump was just booed at a public event for the third time in a little over a month. Given the chance, would YOU boo Melania? If so, why? https://t.co/ObMry7jLB7 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 26, 2019

In 2017, President Trump donated a quarter of his $400,000 annual salary toward efforts to stem the opioid crisis, CNBC reports. On Tuesday (Nov. 26), he repeated that donation. Since taking office, Trump has committed to donating his entire salary to various causes, CNBC reports.