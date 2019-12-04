Man Leaves Pre-teen Relative Outside Police Station Because He Thinks ‘The Boy Is Gay’

A Florida man left a pre-teen boy outside of a police station because he “thinks that [the boy] is gay.”

Evenaud Julmeus, 30, from Haines City, was arrested on Monday (Dec. 2) and charged with negligent child abuse after local police found the boy, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, alone in front of the Haines City Police Department, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by ABC News.

“The police will find you a new home,” Julmeus allegedly told the boy before leaving him, ABC News reports.

Julmeus reportedly “became very upset” and got into a verbal argument with the boy after finding gay pornography on his phone, ABC News reports.

According to the arrest affidavit, Julmeus instructed the boy to pack a bag and get in the car and the boy obliged, ABC News reports.

After leaving the boy on the side of the road in front of the police department without “food, water or money” or a phone to contact anyone, he returned home, the affidavit states, ABC News reports.

Police said that upon learning the boy’s whereabouts, his mother rushed to pick him up, ABC News reports.

A Haines City police spokesman said they will not detail the relationship between the boy and the man because he is a minor and they want to protect his identity, according to ABC News.

Julmeus was not found when authorities went to the home, but there were two other minors there without adult supervision, ABC News reports.

The 30-year-old man is facing three counts of negligent child abuse, ABC News reports.