Joe Biden Says ‘Of Course’ He Would Consider Kamala Harris As His VP Pick

Joe Biden has no “hard feelings” for Kamala Harris.

Written by Zayda Rivera

In fact, if the former vice president wins the Democratic presidential nomination, the California Senator may just be his running mate on the ticket, USA Today reports. On Wednesday (Dec. 4), a day after Harris announced her exit from the race, Biden told reporters “of course” he would consider her as his vice president, USA Today reports. RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

"Senator Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be. I mean it sincerely," Biden said to reporters when asked, continuing. "She is solid. She can be president someday herself. She can be the vice president. She can go on to be a Supreme Court justice. She can be an attorney general. I mean, she has enormous capability."

New: "I'm not good at keeping hard feelings," @JoeBiden says about @KamalaHarris' debate criticism. He reiterates she could be a potential VP pick for him if nominee, when asked by me & @tylerpager @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/mdQSvk6ICn — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 4, 2019

Biden also commented on the heated June debate stage when the Senator criticized his past opposition to school busing and comments on working with segregationist senators. “I’m not good at keeping hard feelings,” he told reporters Wednesday (Dec. 4). RELATED: 2020 Democratic Debate Night 2 Highlights: Kamala Harris Confronts Joe Biden Over Civil Rights

Despite their momentary strife, Biden considered Harris “a real competitor,” as he commented after her campaign ended on Tuesday (Dec. 3), USA Today reports. After a strong run, Harris sent a letter to her supporters on Tuesday (Dec. 3) announcing that a lack of funding had caused her to end her campaign. “It is with deep regret -- but also with deep gratitude -- that I am suspending my campaign today,” she wrote. “But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight.”