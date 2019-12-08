Three People Indicted For Murder Of Amber Guyger Trial Witness Joshua Brown

Three men are facing capital murder charges for fatally shooting Joshua Brown, who previously testified as a state witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

According to NBC 5, a grand jury on Thursday (November 5) returned indictments in Brown's killing against Michael Mitchell, 32, Jacquerious Mitchell, 20 and Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, who is currently at large.

On October 4, Joshua Brown was found shot multiple times at a Dallas apartment complex. Ten days earlier, he delivered emotional testimony that helped secure a guilty verdict against the former Dallas police officer who was accused of fatally shooting Botham Jean inside his own apartment. Joshua was Botham Jean’s neighbor.

At the time of the Brown’s murder, many believed his untimely passing was connected to his testimony at the Guyger trial. On the morning after the alleged murder of Brown, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked people to avoid speculation.

Dallas police claim Brown’s death was the result of a drug deal gone bad. They say the three men, all of whom are Cheneyville, Louisiana residents, were in Dallas to buy drugs from Brown.

Mitchell told police that Brown shot him in the chest after Green and Brown began fighting during the meet up. Assistant Dallas Police Chief Avery Moore claims Green then allegedly shot Brown twice.

Michael Mitchell and Jacquerious Mitchell were arrested just days after Brown’s death and are each being held at the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond. Police are still attempting to locate Thaddeous Green.