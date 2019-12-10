Breaking: Jersey City Shooting Leaves 6 Dead

An active shooter situation unfolded in Jersey City, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon (December 10) during which six people were killed.

Three police officers were reportedly shot during the incident, one fatally, while the suspects were also killed. A civilian was also struck by gunfire and two officers were injured by shrapnel.

At around 12:40 p.m. EST, two gunman reportedly began firing at police and random people from a bodega. The gunfight between the men and police moved to a cemetery before the suspects fled into the dosher supermarket.

Multiple agencies responded to a residential street in the city, which is across the Hudson River from Manhattan. According to CBS News, the sheriff’s department, local police, SWAT and ATF officers arrived on the scene.

Governor Phil Murphy says he's been briefed on the situation. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown," he tweeted.

"I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation," he said. "Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities."