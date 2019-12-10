UC Berkeley Student Behind Racist, Sexist, And Homophobic Viral Video Allegedly Apologizes

A person claiming to be one of the UC Berkeley students behind a racist, sexist, and homophobic video that went viral and sparked outrage on campus has apologized and is pleading for forgiveness.

The video clip allegedly showing a UC Berkeley student spewing offensive remarks was shared on Twitter Friday (Dec. 6) and immediately went viral, prompting the university to investigate, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“I don’t think they should have rights at all,” the man in the video says, referring to African-Americans, the Los Angeles Times reports. “They’re like women.”

As someone speaks from behind the camera, the man in the video does not show his face and is sitting on what appears to be a dorm room bed as he talks about his distaste for “Black people,” the Los Angeles Times reports.