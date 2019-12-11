Court Testimony Reveals Meth, Sedative Found In Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s Decomposed Body

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s remains were found 10 days after the 3-year-old was abducted from a birthday party in Alabama on Oct. 12.

Now, the toxicology report from her remains came back testing positive for methamphetamine and Trazodone, an anti-depressant used to treat insomnia, according to testimony Tuesday (Dec. 10) in a Jefferson County courtroom, AL.com reports.

The test results were revealed during the preliminary hearing for Patrick Devone Stallworth, one of two suspects in the abduction and slaying of Cupcake, AL.com reports.

Stallworth was apprehended by police on Sunday, October 13, one day after Cupcake went missing. He was depicted in surveillance photos and taken into custody.

Circuit Judge Clyde Jones is presiding over both Stallworth’s and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown’s cases. Both are facing the death penalty if they’re convicted for the charge of capital murder of a child under the age of 14, AL.com reports.

Stallworth’s attorney, Derrick Collins, indicated that Brown was solely responsible for the abduction and killing of the 3-year-old. Stallworth also told detectives he had nothing to do with the crime, AL.com reports.

During Tuesday’s (Dec. 10) preliminary hearing, it was disclosed that Brown informed detectives where Kamille’s remains were located, AL.com reports.

Other newly released information included lead homicide Det. Jonathan Ross stating how Stallworth bought $18.91 worth of candy at a Shell station near the Tom Brown Village where Kamille was abducted on the day she disappeared, AL.com reports.

Also, phone records put Stallworth at the apartment complex at the time of the abduction, and he was the one who had a prescription for Trazodone.

Additionally, testimony revealed how Stallworth went to a convenience store near his home to buy an energy drink and a pill for erectile dysfunction, according to AL.com.

Det. Ross also testified that five minutes after buying the candy, two preteen girls leaving cheerleading practice were approached by Stallworth and Brown in a blue SUV.

The 11-year-old girl said Stallworth told her, “I’m looking for a girl that looks like you,” AL.com reports.

Security video from the Hayes K-8 school the girls attend confirmed their story, but the video didn’t give a close enough account to show the occupants of the vehicle, AL.com reports.

Stallworth was reportedly giving out candy to children at the apartment complex where Kamille was abducted on the same day she disappeared, AL.com reports.

Stallworth eventually admitted to detectives that he saw Kamille on the night of her abduction.

He claimed she was in the couple’s apartment when Brown and his girlfriend told him she wanted to “keep” Kamille before suggesting he would “do something sexual to the child,” Ross said, AL.com reports.

Ross testified that Stallworth said, “Brown put her hands over Cupcake’s nose and mouth” and then the little girl was “asleep,” AL.com reports.

Investigators removed a plastic covering from a mattress that was in the living room and tests for blood found on the cover showed a mixture of DNA belonging to Stallworth, Brown, and Kamille, AL.com reports.

Ross also testified that Brown pointed detectives to a construction trash dumpster at Parkway Villas.

FBI agents recovered Kamille’s decomposed remains from the dumpster on Oct. 22, AL.com reports.

Prosecutors said Stallworth didn’t admit to knowing anything about the girl’s abduction until after her remains were found.

Collins said Stallworth lied during his previous interviews with detectives because he loved Brown and couldn’t believe she would do that to a child, AL.com reports.

Brown’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday (Dec. 13) after Judge Jones separated what was initially scheduled as a joint preliminary hearing for both suspects, AL.com.