Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Friendship With Former President George W. Bush

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres got some serious heat for sharing some laughs with President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game in October, considering he was vehemently against LGBTQ folks marrying and even in serving in a volunteer military. President George W. Bush also doesn’t have the best of records when it comes to African-Americans — from the disaster of Hurricane Katrina to how the lie of No Child Left Behind hurt Black children. Nonetheless, former First Lady Michelle Obama sees beyond the politics when it comes to her friendship with Bush.



While talking to Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of the 43rd president, Obama said, “I had the opportunity to sit by your father at funerals, the highs and the lows, and we shared stories about our kids and about our parents.”



She continued, “Our values are the same. We disagree on policy, but we don't disagree on humanity. We don't disagree about love and compassion. “I think that's true for all of us. It's just that we get lost in our fear of what's different.’



See the clip below: