Michelle Obama And Ellen DeGeneres Surprise D.C. Elementary School With A Big Donation

While Melania Trump remains silent as her husband bullies a 16-year-old with Aspergers, our forever First Lady is spending her time spreading some cheer to children. Michelle Obama made a surprise visit an elementary school for Ellen Degeneres’s “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” event at Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington, D.C.



The visit also came with a $100,000 donation from DeGeneres.



Obama told the group of excited students, “When I look out at all of you I see a room full of future doctors and teachers and engineers and presidents, and I want to make sure you have the tools you need right now to help make that happen.”



She added, “Growing up, my parents always taught me that it’s not enough to go through life just working for yourself, you’ve got to reach back and lift others along the way. It’s a great way to connect with each other to the world around us and to the things that matter most."



The donations didn’t stop with $100,000. Each student received an iPad, teachers got a laptop and the school will have a new basketball court.