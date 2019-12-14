Louisiana Teen Captions Photo With 5-Year-Old Black Child As ‘Ghetto Christmas Carol’

A woman from Shreveport, Louisiana is outraged after a photo of her five-year-old son being held by two white teens was captioned on social media as “A Ghetto Christmas Carol.”

According to KTBS, Sharon Martin’s son was at a holiday event at Byrd High School, which was where the photo was taken. It’s not clear why or how the child got to the event. She was mortified when she saw a pic with an offensive caption.

“‘Ghetto Christmas Carol.’ Really? Ghetto?” she told KTBS. “Why? Because he’s Black? I don’t get it. I didn’t get it.”

She continued, “Like, why would they just write that? They could’ve left the ghetto part out and I would’ve been probably okay with it.”